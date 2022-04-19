Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,452,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Employers by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EIG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 8,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

