Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

