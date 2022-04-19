Empirical Finance LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.44.

POOL opened at $410.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $380.69 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

