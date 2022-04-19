Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,107 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.