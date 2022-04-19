Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

