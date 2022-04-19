Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

