Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

