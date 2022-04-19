Empirical Finance LLC Invests $264,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABMD opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.04. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.
In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
