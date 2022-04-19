Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 734 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABMD opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.04. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.
In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.
Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
