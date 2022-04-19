Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 5,669 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

