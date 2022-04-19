Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 2,384 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 113,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

PWR stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.