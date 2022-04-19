Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

LNT stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

