Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELMS. Wedbush lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.