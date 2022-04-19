Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

