Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37. 122,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 289,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Eguana Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

