eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $542.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $604,675.63 and approximately $542.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00274600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001573 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

