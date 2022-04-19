Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE ETY opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

