Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE ETO opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.
In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
