Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

