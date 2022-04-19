Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

