Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

