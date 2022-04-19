Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

