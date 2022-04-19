Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ETJ stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

