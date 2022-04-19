Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

