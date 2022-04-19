Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EFT opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

