Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE DT traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

