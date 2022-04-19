Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $13,053.81 and $46,157.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,502 coins and its circulating supply is 386,796 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

