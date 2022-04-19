DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

