DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.35. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 537 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

