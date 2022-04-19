Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $253.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,286. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

