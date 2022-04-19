DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $3.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of analysts have commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT opened at $1.35 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.44.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

