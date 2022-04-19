Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 13.8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) were down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 30,541,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,672,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 63,659 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.