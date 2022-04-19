Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSAQ stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,121. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses within the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

