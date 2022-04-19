Digix Gold Token Price Tops $22.81 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $22.81 or 0.00056001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $7,645.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

