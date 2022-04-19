DigitalBits Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $316.90 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00266529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.42 or 0.00653206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,103,171 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

