Dev Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $11,359.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $11,359.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00157955 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.