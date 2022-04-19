Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €138.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS traded down €0.60 ($0.65) on Tuesday, hitting €112.00 ($120.43). 14,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €110.82 and its 200 day moving average is €121.75. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($101.29) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($158.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.