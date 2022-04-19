Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.0577 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $384,212.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,136,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

