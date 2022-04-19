Depth Token (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $44,868.51

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $44,868.51 and $55,185.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00104880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.