DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.520 EPS.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

