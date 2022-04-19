Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 167,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,212,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 94.39%. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

