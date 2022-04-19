DeltaChain (DELTA) One Day Volume Hits $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00272167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005279 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.20 or 0.01860953 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

