Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $51.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.06.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $42.13. 16,766,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.