Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Stock Price Up 33.9%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) rose 33.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 18,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 64,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

