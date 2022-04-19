Degenerator (MEME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00263357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.01 or 0.00661148 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.