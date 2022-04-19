Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $199,908.08 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $199,908.08 and $2,654.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00276058 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $758.58 or 0.01830111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,220,435 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

