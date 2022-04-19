Dash (DASH) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $108.65 or 0.00265942 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $187.55 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00643896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,681,097 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Buying and Selling Dash

