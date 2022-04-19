DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $189.63 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.44 or 0.07456250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.48 or 0.99967780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048922 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,904,384 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

