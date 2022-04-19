D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

DHI stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 63,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

