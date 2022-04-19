D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
